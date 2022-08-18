FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Quipt Home Medical Corp. Issued By Echelon Wealth Partners (CVE:QIP)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Quipt Home Medical Price Performance

Quipt Home Medical (CVE:QIP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.70 million.

