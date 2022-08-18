FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a report released on Monday, August 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SSL. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.02.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Down 4.9 %

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

TSE:SSL opened at C$7.59 on Tuesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.86 and a 1-year high of C$11.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 14.82%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.