FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Angi Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Angi in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Angi’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share.

Get Angi alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ANGI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Angi from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Angi in a report on Friday, August 12th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Angi from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Angi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.05.

Angi Stock Down 7.4 %

Angi stock opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55. Angi has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $515.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.41 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $25,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,743.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $75,950. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angi

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Angi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Angi by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 193,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Angi by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Angi by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 113,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Angi by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 185,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 59,143 shares during the last quarter. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.