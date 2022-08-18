Gains Associates (GAINS) One Day Volume Hits $112,954.00

Gains Associates (GAINS) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Gains Associates has a total market cap of $5.01 million and $112,954.00 worth of Gains Associates was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gains Associates coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gains Associates has traded down 24.6% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002275 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.75 or 0.00724533 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Gains Associates Profile
Gains Associates’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,000,000 coins. Gains Associates’ official Twitter account is @GainsAssociates.
Buying and Selling Gains Associates
Receive News & Updates for Gains Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gains Associates and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.