Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Rating Increased to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.20 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.
Galiano Gold Stock Performance
NYSEMKT:GAU opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.85.
About Galiano Gold
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
