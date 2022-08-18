GamerCoin (GHX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.44 Million

GamerCoin (GHX) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, GamerCoin has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GamerCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GamerCoin has a market cap of $11.65 million and $1.44 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001598 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002226 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.62 or 0.00726498 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
GamerCoin Profile
GamerCoin’s total supply is 808,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 451,087,501 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom.
Buying and Selling GamerCoin
Receive News & Updates for GamerCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GamerCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.