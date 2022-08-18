GamerCoin (GHX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.44 Million

GamerCoin (GHX) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, GamerCoin has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GamerCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GamerCoin has a market cap of $11.65 million and $1.44 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GamerCoin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.62 or 0.00726498 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

GamerCoin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 808,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 451,087,501 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom.

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GamerCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GamerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GamerCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GamerCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.