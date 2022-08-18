Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Gamida Cell has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.17.

Gamida Cell Price Performance

Shares of GMDA opened at $3.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $194.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.72. Gamida Cell has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gamida Cell ( NASDAQ:GMDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gamida Cell will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMDA. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Gamida Cell by 17.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after purchasing an additional 764,985 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gamida Cell by 25.4% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 202,456 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at $312,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Gamida Cell by 13.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 853,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 102,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Gamida Cell by 12.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 83,009 shares in the last quarter. 47.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

