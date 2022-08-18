Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.89.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,671,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,500.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,368,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,044,000 after buying an additional 5,970,380 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,229,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,579 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,585,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,258 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth $65,396,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after buying an additional 1,255,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

GLPI stock opened at $52.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $52.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.49.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $326.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.40 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 43.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

