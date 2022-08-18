GamyFi Platform (GFX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $53,637.92

GamyFi Platform (GFX) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. GamyFi Platform has a total market cap of $53,637.92 and $121,092.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GamyFi Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0650 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GamyFi Platform has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001619 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002264 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.65 or 0.00720751 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
GamyFi Platform Profile
GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ.
GamyFi Platform Coin Trading
