Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.12

Shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.12 and traded as high as $10.14. Gencor Industries shares last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 6,107 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gencor Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Gencor Industries Stock Up 2.0 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12.
Institutional Trading of Gencor Industries
About Gencor Industries
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gencor Industries (GENC)
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.