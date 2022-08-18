Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.12

Shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.12 and traded as high as $10.14. Gencor Industries shares last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 6,107 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gencor Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gencor Industries by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gencor Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 476,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Gencor Industries by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Gencor Industries by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 77,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

