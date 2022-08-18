Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.61

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.61 and traded as high as $1.65. Genetic Technologies shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 26,219 shares traded.

Genetic Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61.

Genetic Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.