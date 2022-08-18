Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.47

Shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.47 and traded as high as $10.90. Genie Energy shares last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 131,967 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genie Energy in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Genie Energy Trading Up 5.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.32.

Genie Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Genie Energy by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,180,000. Institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.