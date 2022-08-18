Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Stock Price Down 6.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) traded down 6.2% during trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $10.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Genius Sports traded as low as $4.53 and last traded at $4.55. 43,281 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,587,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $5.25 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GENI. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports Stock Down 6.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 54.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $71.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

