Genpact (NYSE:G) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.68-$2.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.32 billion-$4.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.27 billion.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of Genpact stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.63. 672,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,498. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Genpact has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. Genpact had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Genpact’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

A number of analysts recently commented on G shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In related news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $1,431,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,219.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $725,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,187.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $1,431,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,686,219.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genpact

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Genpact by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Genpact during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Genpact during the first quarter valued at $159,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Genpact by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Genpact by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

