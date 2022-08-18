Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Gensource Potash Co. (CVE:GSP – Get Rating) traded down 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 179,251 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 201,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Gensource Potash Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of C$77.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.10.

Get Gensource Potash alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gensource Potash

In other news, Senior Officer Deborah Ann Morsky sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total transaction of C$135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,579,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$696,510.63.

Gensource Potash Company Profile

Gensource Potash Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fertilizer development company in Canada. The company focuses on potash development activities. It holds interests in the Tugaske Project located in Saskatchewan; and Vanguard Area, as well as the Lazlo projects located in central Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gensource Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gensource Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.