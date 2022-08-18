GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 613,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the July 15th total of 583,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,049,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GenTech has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
