GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.73

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.73 and traded as high as $2.97. GigaMedia shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 7,992,596 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

