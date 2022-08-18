Glanbia plc to Issue Dividend of €0.13 (LON:GLB)

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of €0.13 ($0.13) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Glanbia Trading Up 6.7 %

LON:GLB opened at GBX 12.64 ($0.15) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 11.22. The company has a market capitalization of £34.73 million and a PE ratio of 24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.84. Glanbia has a 52-week low of GBX 9.71 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 15.50 ($0.19).

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

