Glaxis Capital Management LLC Acquires 735 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises 5.6% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,680,000 after acquiring an additional 13,768,272 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,818,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,914,000 after buying an additional 200,602 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373,594 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698,604 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $462,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP stock opened at $71.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.301 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,674 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $244,908.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,312.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at $41,266,731.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,674 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $244,908.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,312.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $466,620 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MCHP. StockNews.com upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

