Glaxis Capital Management LLC Makes New $526,000 Investment in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000. Horizon Therapeutics Public comprises approximately 0.7% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 21.2% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.2% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

Shares of HZNP opened at $61.73 on Thursday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $60.76 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.10 and a 200-day moving average of $92.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $2,312,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,279,571.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $2,312,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,549 shares in the company, valued at $40,279,571.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares in the company, valued at $49,669.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,784 shares of company stock worth $7,350,633 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HZNP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.22.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

