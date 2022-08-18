Global Social Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,371.00 (GSC)

Global Social Chain (GSC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 18th. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $799,799.70 and $1,371.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,375.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004305 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00129394 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00034219 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00068681 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

GSC is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 475,044,228 coins. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

