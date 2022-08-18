Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.03- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.77B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion. Globant also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.24- EPS.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $229.90. 522,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.40. Globant has a 1 year low of $159.56 and a 1 year high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.41 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Globant will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Globant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Globant to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $275.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 268.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 10.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter worth about $331,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

