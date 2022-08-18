Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $456 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.87 million. Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.03- EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on GLOB. Cowen cut their price target on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their price target on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush cut their price target on Globant to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded Globant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globant from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $275.29.
Globant Stock Performance
Shares of Globant stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $229.90. The company had a trading volume of 519,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,042. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.83 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.51 and its 200-day moving average is $219.40. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $159.56 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Globant in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Globant by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Globant by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Globant by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Globant in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.
About Globant
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
Read More
