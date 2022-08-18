Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $456 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.87 million. Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.03- EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLOB. Cowen cut their price target on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their price target on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush cut their price target on Globant to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded Globant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globant from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $275.29.

Shares of Globant stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $229.90. The company had a trading volume of 519,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,042. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.83 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.51 and its 200-day moving average is $219.40. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $159.56 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.41 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Globant in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Globant by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Globant by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Globant by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Globant in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

