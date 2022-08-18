GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Nick Daddario Sells 600 Shares of Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nick Daddario also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Nick Daddario sold 90 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $6,649.20.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Nick Daddario sold 44 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $3,245.44.

NYSE:GDDY traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,010. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.81 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GDDY. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 1,340.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 179.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

