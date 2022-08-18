Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Gold Royalty Price Performance

GROY stock remained flat at $2.91 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,887. Gold Royalty has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $5.65.

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

Gold Royalty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Gold Royalty’s payout ratio is -14.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 224.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 63,161 shares in the last quarter. 18.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GROY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Gold Royalty from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.