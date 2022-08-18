Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Gold Royalty Price Performance
GROY stock remained flat at $2.91 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,887. Gold Royalty has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $5.65.
Gold Royalty Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Gold Royalty’s payout ratio is -14.29%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GROY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Gold Royalty from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.
Gold Royalty Company Profile
Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.
