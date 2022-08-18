Goldcoin (GLC) Price Reaches $0.0328 on Exchanges

Goldcoin (GLC) traded down 12% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $2,259.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0328 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000324 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00022757 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00257407 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001008 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000942 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002243 BTC.

About Goldcoin

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.