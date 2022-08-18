Golden Sun Education Group (NASDAQ:GSUN) Shares Gap Down to $52.91

Shares of Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $52.91, but opened at $44.00. Golden Sun Education Group shares last traded at $53.12, with a volume of 4,288 shares changing hands.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Golden Sun Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Golden Sun Education Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, primary and secondary school services, tutoring, and other Services. The company offers private school educational and foreign language tutorials, and other education training management services.

