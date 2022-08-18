Golden Tag Resources (CVE:GOG) Shares Down 7.9%

Shares of Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (CVE:GOG – Get Rating) were down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 27,836 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 120,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Golden Tag Resources Trading Down 7.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.24. The company has a market cap of C$36.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73.

Golden Tag Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Tag Resources Ltd., a mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, zinc, copper, lead, and gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the San Diego property that consists of 4 mining concessions covering an area of 91.65 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Tag Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Tag Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.