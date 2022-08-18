Golden Valley Bancshares (OTCMKTS:GVYB) Shares Down 1.7%

Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.95 and last traded at $16.95. 14,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 550% from the average session volume of 2,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.

Golden Valley Bancshares Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15.

Golden Valley Bancshares Company Profile

Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc provides various commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses in northern California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking and money market, and savings accounts, as well as CDs and individual retirement accounts.

