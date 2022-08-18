Golos Blockchain Price Up 30.1% Over Last 7 Days (GLS)

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Golos Blockchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Golos Blockchain has a market cap of $631,168.04 and approximately $233.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Golos Blockchain has traded 30.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Golos Blockchain

Golos Blockchain (CRYPTO:GLS) uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 306,299,598 coins. The official website for Golos Blockchain is golos.id. Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain.

Golos Blockchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golos Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golos Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

