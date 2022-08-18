Gravity Finance Reaches Market Cap of $1.07 Million (GFI)

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Gravity Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded up 9% against the dollar. Gravity Finance has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $28.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001619 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002264 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.65 or 0.00720751 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Gravity Finance
Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Gravity Finance
