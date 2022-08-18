Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director William I. Jacobs Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $11,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,836.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Green Dot Price Performance

NYSE:GDOT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,180. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $54.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.29.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.22. Green Dot had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $362.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GDOT shares. Barclays downgraded Green Dot from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Green Dot to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Featured Stories

