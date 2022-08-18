Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-$2.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.

Green Dot Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GDOT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.60. 306,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,469. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $54.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $362.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.08 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several brokerages have weighed in on GDOT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Green Dot to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays cut Green Dot from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.17.

In related news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $181,448.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 7,714 shares of company stock valued at $217,709 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Green Dot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Green Dot by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 88,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Green Dot by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Green Dot by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 16,749 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Green Dot by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Green Dot by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.