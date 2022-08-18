Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.20 EPS

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($2.20), Fidelity Earnings reports. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Greenlane Stock Up 7.0 %

NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GNLN shares. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $1.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.17.

Institutional Trading of Greenlane

Greenlane Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlane in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 76.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 71,105 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Greenlane by 950.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 528,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 478,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Greenlane by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 38,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

