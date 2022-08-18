Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.20 EPS

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($2.20), Fidelity Earnings reports. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.
Greenlane Stock Up 7.0 %
NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.51.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GNLN shares. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $1.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.17.
Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.
