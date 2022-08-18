Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.89 EPS

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.89, Fidelity Earnings reports. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 48.54% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

Grindrod Shipping Price Performance

NASDAQ GRIN opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.91. The company has a market cap of $395.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Grindrod Shipping has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $28.98.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

Grindrod Shipping Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Grindrod Shipping’s payout ratio is 25.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grindrod Shipping

GRIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 936.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 366,052 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 114,453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 894.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 104,508 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 22,486 shares in the last quarter. 32.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.