Guess’ (GES) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 24th. Analysts expect Guess’ to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Guess’ had a return on equity of 33.08% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Guess’ to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Guess' alerts:

Guess’ Stock Performance

GES stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.61. 791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,906. Guess’ has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $25.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.89.

Guess’ Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

GES has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Guess’ from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 48.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Guess’ during the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Guess’ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.