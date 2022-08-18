GYSR (GYSR) Trading Down 6% Over Last 7 Days

GYSR (GYSR) traded down 21% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 18th. GYSR has a market capitalization of $955,974.14 and $14,622.00 worth of GYSR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYSR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GYSR has traded down 6% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002263 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.64 or 0.00720186 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About GYSR
The official website for GYSR is gysr.io. GYSR’s official message board is medium.com/gysr. GYSR’s official Twitter account is @gysr_io.
GYSR Coin Trading
