Handy Price Hits $0.0521 on Major Exchanges (HANDY)

Handy (HANDY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Handy coin can currently be bought for $0.0521 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Handy has a market capitalization of $10.72 million and approximately $221,825.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Handy has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.66 or 0.00738903 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Handy

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io.

Handy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handy using one of the exchanges listed above.

