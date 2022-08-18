Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.11-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.45 billion-$6.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.85 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.27-$0.32 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.73.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of HBI stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,806,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,535,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $19.78.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth $384,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 17.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 24,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth $325,000. qPULA Trading Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 31.7% during the first quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 19,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.1% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

