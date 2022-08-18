Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2022

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.11-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.45 billion-$6.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.85 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.27-$0.32 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.73.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of HBI stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,806,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,535,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $19.78.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth $384,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 17.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 24,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth $325,000. qPULA Trading Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 31.7% during the first quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 19,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.1% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.