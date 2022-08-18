Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,290 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.62% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $7,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HTRB. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 21,292.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,648,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,496 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 15,354,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,345,000 after acquiring an additional 800,082 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,594,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,522,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 389.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 494,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 393,052 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HTRB opened at $35.02 on Thursday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $33.63 and a 12 month high of $41.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.81.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.