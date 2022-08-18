Hartline Investment Corp Acquires New Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after buying an additional 1,260,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 8,558.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,180,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after buying an additional 1,166,699 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.50. The company had a trading volume of 61,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,242,038. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.64. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $120.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

