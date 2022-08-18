Hartline Investment Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hartline Investment Corp lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 23,574 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 2.3% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $18,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Redburn Partners lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.84.

PYPL stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.24. The stock had a trading volume of 249,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,170,134. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.62. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $296.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $113.61 billion, a PE ratio of 57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.49.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

