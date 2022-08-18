Hartline Investment Corp Grows Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 40.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 905.2% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.14.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $249.11. The company had a trading volume of 40,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,458. The firm has a market cap of $133.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 65.76%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.