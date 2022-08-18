Hartline Investment Corp Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Hartline Investment Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,825 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $244,908.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,312.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,674 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $244,908.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $870,312.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $466,620. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.03. 54,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,991,357. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.73 and its 200 day moving average is $68.26.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.