Hartline Investment Corp Has $6.64 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 391.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 0.8% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,013,433,000 after buying an additional 53,727 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,651,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,131,171,000 after buying an additional 30,422 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $603,340,000 after buying an additional 99,285 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 812,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,885,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,862,000 after purchasing an additional 233,026 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.2 %

ORLY traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $742.27. 2,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $750.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $665.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $664.25.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $754.50.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.38, for a total value of $3,696,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,838,404.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,944 shares of company stock valued at $33,105,798 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

