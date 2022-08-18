Hartline Investment Corp Sells 7,818 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Hartline Investment Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,818 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $136.90. 14,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,725. The company has a market cap of $101.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price target on Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.17.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.