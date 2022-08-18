Hartline Investment Corp Trims Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hartline Investment Corp reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,449 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total value of $7,138,989.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,144 shares of company stock valued at $66,839,030. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.00.

UNH traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $544.48. 16,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,110. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The stock has a market cap of $509.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Recommended Stories

