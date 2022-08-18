Head-To-Head Survey: Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) vs. Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC)

Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Rating) and Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oxford Bank and Banco de Chile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Bank N/A N/A $10.56 million $3.05 9.67 Banco de Chile $3.33 billion 2.80 $1.24 billion $3.38 5.48

Banco de Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Bank. Banco de Chile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oxford Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

4.6% of Oxford Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Banco de Chile shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Oxford Bank has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco de Chile has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Bank and Banco de Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Bank N/A N/A N/A Banco de Chile 49.07% 32.11% 2.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Oxford Bank and Banco de Chile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco de Chile 0 3 4 0 2.57

Banco de Chile has a consensus price target of $23.67, suggesting a potential upside of 27.86%. Given Banco de Chile’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Banco de Chile is more favorable than Oxford Bank.

Summary

Banco de Chile beats Oxford Bank on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Bank

Oxford Bank Corporation provides banking products and services to various customers in Michigan. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, student, term, commercial real estate, and small business administration loans, as well as lines of credit. It also offers cash management, merchant card, remote deposit capture, payroll, overdraft protection, wire transfer, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit box and interactive teller machine services; online, telephone, and mobile banking services; debit and credit cards; and insurance products. The company operates its branches in Clarkston, Davison, Dryden, Lake Orion, Ortonville, Oxford, and Oakland. Oxford Bank Corporation was founded in 1884 and is based in Oxford, Michigan.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards. It also provides leasing, factoring, and foreign trade services; international and treasury banking services; and financial advisory services. In addition, the company offers liquidity management services, debt instruments, and derivative contracts and leases, as well as financial transaction and currency trading services; and securities brokerage, mutual funds management, wholesale customer, investment banking and management, and insurance brokerage services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through a network of 272 branches and 1,761 ATMs. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized companies, corporate clients, and large companies. Banco de Chile was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

