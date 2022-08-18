Healthcare Realty Trust’s (HR) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Shares of HR opened at $26.67 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.97 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average of $27.64.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $416,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 64.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 42,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,583 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

