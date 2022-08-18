Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.59

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.59 and traded as high as C$1.65. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at C$1.60, with a volume of 50,248 shares trading hands.

Hemisphere Energy Stock Up 5.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.91. The firm has a market cap of C$166.30 million and a PE ratio of 17.33.

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$22.86 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Hemisphere Energy Co. will post 4.8900001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Noel O’sullivan sold 20,000 shares of Hemisphere Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.51, for a total value of C$30,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,011,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,526,761.

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 9,440 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a land position of 7,009 net acres in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

